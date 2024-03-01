Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 1

Markets in Asia-Pacific region were trading on a mixed note as investors await for China's official PMI reading for February, and assess U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditure data.

The Nikkei 225 was trading 487.46 points or 1.24% higher at 39,653.65, and the S&P ASX 200 was trading 1.50 points or 0.02% up at 7,700.20 as of 06:56 a.m.

Markets in South Koura is closed today.

China's PMI data, scheduled for release later today, is estimated to be at 48.8 in February, lower than reading of 49.2 in the preceding month, due to a week-long holiday impacting activities, according to Bloomberg.

U.S. PCE Data or Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge rose in line with the estimate, giving traders a little relief that Fed will cut rates this year, and now when by how are remained to be bet at, Bloomberg reported.

Meanwhile, initial claims for unemployment benefits in the world's largest economy grew to 215,000, beating consensus estimate of 210,000, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite indices rose by 0.52% and 0.90%, respectively, as of Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.12%.

Brent crude was trading 0.06% lower at $83.62 a barrel. Gold was down by 0.03% to $2,043.70 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 31.5 points or 0.14% higher at 22,183.00 as of 6:57 a.m.

India’s benchmark indices ended a choppy session higher ahead of the announcement of the GDP data on Thursday, led by ICICI Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 195.42 points or 0.27%, higher at 72,500.30, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 31.65 points or 0.14%, to end at 21,982.80.

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Thursday after three consecutive sessions of selling.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 3,568.1 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 230.2 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian currency strengthened by 2 paise to close at 82.91 against the U.S. dollar.