Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 1
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Markets in Asia-Pacific region were trading on a mixed note as investors await for China's official PMI reading for February, and assess U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditure data.
The Nikkei 225 was trading 487.46 points or 1.24% higher at 39,653.65, and the S&P ASX 200 was trading 1.50 points or 0.02% up at 7,700.20 as of 06:56 a.m.
Markets in South Koura is closed today.
China's PMI data, scheduled for release later today, is estimated to be at 48.8 in February, lower than reading of 49.2 in the preceding month, due to a week-long holiday impacting activities, according to Bloomberg.
U.S. PCE Data or Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge rose in line with the estimate, giving traders a little relief that Fed will cut rates this year, and now when by how are remained to be bet at, Bloomberg reported.
Meanwhile, initial claims for unemployment benefits in the world's largest economy grew to 215,000, beating consensus estimate of 210,000, Bloomberg reported.
The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite indices rose by 0.52% and 0.90%, respectively, as of Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.12%.
Brent crude was trading 0.06% lower at $83.62 a barrel. Gold was down by 0.03% to $2,043.70 an ounce.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 31.5 points or 0.14% higher at 22,183.00 as of 6:57 a.m.
India’s benchmark indices ended a choppy session higher ahead of the announcement of the GDP data on Thursday, led by ICICI Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 195.42 points or 0.27%, higher at 72,500.30, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 31.65 points or 0.14%, to end at 21,982.80.
Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Thursday after three consecutive sessions of selling.
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 3,568.1 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 230.2 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian currency strengthened by 2 paise to close at 82.91 against the U.S. dollar.
Stocks to Watch
One 97 Communication: The company has likely signed a deal to move its merchant accounts to Yes Bank, NDTV Profit reported exclusively.
Adani Enterprises: The company has divested its entire stake in Vizag Tech Park for Rs 151 crore to Adani Infrastructure and Developers.
Adani Group Stocks: The group reported a record Ebitda growth of 63.6% year-on-year in Q3 FY24, driven by its core infrastructure business.
Vedanta: The company incorporated Hindmetal Exploration Services by Hindustan Zinc, a subsidiary of the company, to explore, discover, develop and tap mineral resources.
Auto Stocks: Automakers will announce their February sales figures on Friday. Companies such as TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India and Hero MotoCorp will be in focus.
CG Power And Industrial Solutions: The company, in partnership with Renesas Electronics Corp., will make an investment of Rs 7,600 crore to set up a semiconductor unit in Gujarat.
ICICI Bank: The company acquired a further stake in ICICI Lombard worth Rs 431 crore. ICICI Lombard is now a subsidiary of the bank.
Suven Pharmaceuticals: The company will merge with Cohance Lifesciences. The shareholders of Cohance will receive 11 shares of the merged company for 295 shares of Cohance.
Biocon: The company arm signed a licence pact with Janssen Biotech and Johnson & Johnson to commercialise Bmab 1200 in the U.S. The USFDA conducted an inspection at the company’s unit between Feb. 20 and 28 and has Form 483s with four observations.
Star Cement: The company received a Letter of Intimation from Coal India on being successful bidders for the procurement of 3.12 lakh metric tonnes of coal per annum for a period of 10 years from the date of entering into fuel supply reements. This is in addition to the existing FSA for subsidiaries.
Andhra Cements: Promoter Sagar Cements has sold a 5% stake in the company via an offer for sale.
Dilip Buildcon: The company’s unit received an order worth Rs 1,955 crore from the National Highways Authority of India for the construction of the Four-Lane Urga-Patalgaon section in the State of Chhattisgarh.
Chalet Hotels: The company approved the acquisition of partners’ shares in Ayushi and Poonam Estates LLP for Rs 315 crore.
Cantabil Retail India: The company has opened 13 new showrooms in India during the month of February. The total number of showrooms now stands at 529.
Hester Biosciences: Sanjay Dalal, the chief operating officer, has stepped down from his current role.
Avantel: The company has received a purchase order worth Rs 5.48 crore from Garden Reach Shipbuilders.
Landmark Cars: The company received a letter of intent from MG Motor India for opening a dealership in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.
Aurobindo Pharma: The U.S. FDA completed an inspection at the company’s unit between Feb. 19 and 29 with seven observations.
Delta Corp: The company incorporated Delta Penland, a new wholly owned subsidiary, which is proposed to be a joint venture company with Peninsula Land for real estate development.
Pidilite Industries: The company appointed Sudhanshu Vats as managing director designate and appointed Kavinder Singh as executive director and joint managing director designate.
Godrej Industries: The company has made further investments in Godrej Capital. It now holds an 89.48% stake in the company.
Rallis India: The company appointed Gyanendra Shukla as MD and CEO for 5 years, with effect from April 1.
MPS: The company's unit, MPS North America, acquired AJE to scale AI capabilities and enter the B2C market.
MOIL: The company has increased the prices for ore with manganese content below Mn 44% by 5%.
Larsen & Toubro: The company commissioned the first indigenously built hydrogen electrolyser at Hazira.
IPO Offering
Mukka Proteins: The public issue was subscribed 2.47 times on day 1. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (1.55 times), retail investors (3.7 times) and institutional investors (1.01 times).
Bharat Highways: The public issue was subscribed 1.03 times on day 2. The bids were led by institutional investors (0.02 times) and other investors (2.24 times).
Platinum Industries: The public issue was subscribed 99.03 times on day 3. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (141.83 times), retail investors (50.99 times) and institutional investors (151 times).
Exicom Tele-Systems: The public issue was subscribed 129.54 times on day 3. The bids were led by retail investors (119.59 times), non-institutional investors (153.22 times) and institutional investors (121.80 times).
Block Deals
Piramal Enterprises: BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 19.83 lakh shares (0.83%), while East Bridge Capital Master Fund I Ltd bought 19.83 lakh shares (0.83%) at Rs 898.5 apiece.
Dish TV: East Bridge Capital Master Fund I bought 2.84 crore shares (1.54%) at Rs 21.05 apiece, while BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 2.84 crore lakh shares (1.54%) at Rs 21.05 apiece.
Bulk deals
ADF Foods: Reliance Commercial Finance bought 6.9 lakh shares (0.62%) at Rs 190 apiece, and Top Class Capital Markets sold 8.6 lakh shares (0.78%) at Rs 191.31 apiece.
Bharat Heavy Electricals: BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 3.50 crore shares (1%) at Rs 227.27 apiece.
CMS Info Systems: Elimath Advisors bought 8.5 lakh shares (0.54%) at Rs 378.82 apiece.
Lumax Auto Technologies: Albula Investment Fund sold 30 lakh shares (4.4%), while Nippon India Mutual Fund bought 25 lakh shares (3.66%) at Rs 450.5 apiece.
NMDC: BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 3.32 crore shares (1.13%) at Rs 225.68 apiece.
Union Bank of India: BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 5.21 crore shares (0.7%) at Rs 145.95 apiece.
GMR Airports Infra: BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 8.14 crore shares (1.35%) at Rs 83.91 apiece.
Insider Trades
Deccan Gold Mines: Promoter Rama Mines Mauritius sold 1.05 lakh shares between Feb. 23 to 28.
Usha Martin: Promoter Peterhouse Investments India sold 2.5 lakh shares on Feb. 28.
Pledge Share Details
Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals: Promoter Zuari Industries created a pledge of 64.69 lakh shares on Feb. 27 and revoked the pledge of 99.44 lakh shares between Feb. 23 to 27.
Genesys International Corporation: Promoter Sajid Malik revoked a pledge 4.03 lakh shares on Feb. 23 and Promoter Late Mrs. Saroja Malik revoked a pledge of 3.82 lakh shares on Feb. 23.
Who’s Meeting Whom
LT Foods: To meet analysts and investors on March 5.
R R Kabel: To meet analysts and investors on March 5.
Marico: To meet analysts and investors on March 5.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories: To meet analysts and investors on March 7 and 12.
UltraTech Cement: To meet analysts and investors on March 1.
Can Fin Homes: To meet analysts and investors on March 6.
Oil India: To meet analysts and investors on March 4 and 5.
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 10% to 5%: Hind Rectifiers.
Price band revised from no band to 20%: Delta Corp.
Moved out short-term ASM framework: BLS E-Services, Centum Electronics, Entertainment Network.
F&O Cues
Nifty March futures up by 0.48% to 22,160.5 at a premium of 177.7 points.
Nifty March futures open interest up by 32.6%.
Nifty Bank March futures up by 0.84% to 46,546.7 at a premium of 425.8 points.
Nifty Bank March futures open interest up by 33.8%.
Nifty Options March 7 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 23,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,000.
Bank Nifty Options March 6 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 48,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 46,000.
Securities in ban period: Nil
Money Market Update
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd., an Adani Group Company.