Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 7

Share indices in Asia-Pacific region were trading on a mixed note tracking overnight losses on the Wall Street, and as U.S. treasury yields declined.

Markets in Australia fell as a slump in crude oil prices weighed on the commodity prices, which dented investors' sentiment. Commodities makes up a large portion of Australia's exports.

Markets in Japan were trading lower. Nikkei was down 0.87% at 33,132.35 as of 6:40 a.m.

Meanwhile, U.S. treasury yields continued to fall as private payrolls declined more than market expectation fueling investors' bet the Federal Reserve is done with monetary tightening, and may start loosening from next year.

Fall in safe-haven U.S. treasury yield boosted investors' sentiment for riskier asset such as emerging markets' equities. Markets in China were trading higher.

The S&P 500 index rose and the Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.39% and 0.56%, respectively on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.19%.

Brent crude was trading 3.76% lower at $74.30 a barrel. Gold was up by 0.13% to $2,028.20 an ounce.

India's benchmark indices closed at a record high for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, as ITC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. led the gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 83 points, or 4%, higher at 20,937.70, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 358 points, or 0.52%, up at 69,653.73.

Overseas investors turned net sellers on Wednesday after remaining net buyers for eight consecutive sessions. Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 79.88 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after one session of selling and bought stocks worth Rs 1,372.18 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee strengthened 6 paise to close at Rs 83.33 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.