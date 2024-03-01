Shares of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd jumped 13% on NSE to the highest level since Jan 23 after it announced to merge with Cohance Lifesciences Ltd via exchange filing.The merged entity will be called Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Shareholders will receive 11 shares of the merged entity for 295 shares of Cohance Lifesciences..Domestic PV sales at 42,401 units vs 30,358 units, up 40% YoYDomestic 3-wheeler sales (including electric 3Ws) at 6,158 units vs 5,350 units, up 15% YoYTotal exports at 1,539 units vs 2,250 units, up 32% YoYDomestic CV sales at 22,825 units vs 20,843 units, down 9.5% YoYTotal tractor sales at 21,672 units vs 25,791 units, down 16% YoYDomestic tractor sales at 20,121units vs 24,619 units, down 18% YoYSource: Exchange filing.Asia Index is a JV of co with S&P Dow Jones IndicesSource: Exchange Filing.Zomato Ltd rose as much as 4.87% to Rs 173.50 apiece, the highest level since its listing on July 22, 2021. It pared gains to trade 0.94% higher at Rs 167.00 apiece, as of 09:56 a.m. This compares to a 0.83% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index..It has risen 203.82% in 12 months. The relative strength index was at 71.71, which implied the stock is overbought.Out of 28 analysts tracking the company, 24 maintain a 'buy' rating, and 4 suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 1.0%.. 660 MW capacity unit of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project completes trial operation Source: Exchange Filing.CG Power Shares rose more than 11% to hit an over three month high has entered a joint venture with Japan based semiconductor solutions provider Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Thailand-based Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test provider- Stars Microelectronics to build an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test Facility in India..The scrip rose as much as 11.66% to Rs 494.95 apiece, the highest level since November 23. It pared gains to trade 7.7% higher at Rs 477.96 apiece, as of 9:56 a.m. This compares to a 0.84% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.It has risen 59.26% in the last twelve months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.99 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 64.79.Out of eight analysts tracking the company, five maintain a 'buy' rating, two and three suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 4%..Total sales at 3.47 lakh units vs 2.80 lakh units, up 24% YoYTotal CV sales at 51,978 units vs 44,870 units, up 16% YoYDomestic CV sales at 36,367 units vs 32,956 units, up 10% YoYTotal 2-wheeler sales at 2.95 lakh units vs 2.35 lakh units, up 25% YoYDomestic 2-wheeler sales at 1.71 lakh units vs 1.20 lakh units, up 42% YoY2-wheeler exports at 1.24 lakh units vs 1.15 lakh units, up 8% YoYSource: Exchange filing.Benchmark equity indices opened higher today, extending Thursday's gains on the back of gains in the shares of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Larsen & Toubro..At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 106.02 points or 0.15% at 72,606.31 while the NSE Nifty 50 was at 22,048.30, up 65.50 points or 0.30% ."Nifty can find support at 21,900 followed by 21,850 and 21,800. On the higher side, 22,100 can be an immediate resistance, followed by 21,150 and 22,200," said Deven Mehata, research analyst at Choice Broking..Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., and Tata Motors contributed the most to the gains. .Meanwhile those of Infosys Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., and Cipla Ltd. capped the upside..All sectoral indices rose with Nifty Metal and Nifty Oil & Gas jumping the most while Nifty Media and Nifty Pharma traded flat..Broader markets also rose with S&P BSE Mid Cap jumping 0.58% and S&P BSE Small Cap rising 0.91%..All 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced. S&P BSE Oil & Gas rose the most. The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. Concerns look overdoneRecent PLI by NGO to establish regulated fee structure for patientsBelieves litigation at early stage;unlikely to result in near-term adverse outcomeAdverse newsflow is not uncommon and has not always come into effectSees price weakness as buying opportunity.The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.07%.It closed at 7.08% on ThursdaySource: Bloomberg.The local currency strengthened by 4 paise to open at 82.87 against the U.S. Dollar.It closed at 82.91 on Thursday.Source: Bloomberg.Paytm Payments Bank shareholders to simplify shareholders' agreement to improve governanceOne 97 Communications approves termination of existing PPBL agreements and amendment of shareholders agreement todaySource: Exchange filing.Real GDP growth at 8.4% YoY in Q3FY24, record ~180 bps upside surprise to consensusReal GVA (6.5%) close to expectation; gap against real GDP explained by 32% YoY jump in indirect taxes Advise caution on large gap with GVA, fall in agriculture activity, and two-paced economic growthCSO's FY24 annual estimate of 5.9% YoY real GDP growth in 4QFY24 seems conservative No signs of "over-heating" and don't see RBI getting more hawkish on this GDP surpriseExpect first rate cut in October; acknowledge MPC could be more patient if no material growth slowdown.Target Price of Rs 200 (earlier Rs 195)Lower Henry Hub prices may reduce petchem input gas cost by $0.5/mmbtuGas trading differentials in Q4TD (similar to Q2FY24) imply steady trading EBITDAAPM gas allocation decline offset by lower spot LNG prices, likely leading to segmental EBITDA gains in Q4FY24. Hikes ATF price by Rs 624/Kl to Rs 1,01,396.54/Kl for domestic airlinesSource: IOC website.JV agreement to build and operate an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test facility in IndiaUnion Cabinet approved the JV project on Feb 29 under India’s Semiconductor scheme Source: Exchange Filing.GGL cuts industrial PNG prices to Morbi cluster, effective Mar 1, 2024Price cut of Rs 3.8/scm to Rs 41.7/scm Price cut to ramp up volumes, which remain weak since Q2FY23Underlying decline in propane price pose risk to volume recoveryRoom for incremental price cuts now appears lowTo face challenges managing margins if propane prices dip To cut FY25 Ebidta/EPS estimates by 11%/14% if company is unable to meet mgmt guidance.Bearing fruits with Government approval of 3 new projects with $15 billion investmentsTata Electronics $11 billion investment with PSMC Taiwan will have 50K wafers/monthTata Semiconductor Assembly also plans to set up $3.3 billion ATMP facility in Assam CG Power will also be building $0.9 billion ATMP facility with Renesas and Stars Microelectronics in Gujarat Micron has already setting up assembly and testing facility, phase 1 of $2.8 billion to start in late 2024India advantage of low manufacturing cost, large fiscal support and strategic goodwill in West, on the right path.Credit growth slowed to 0.7% MoM, but higher than historical seasonalityYoY growth sustained at 16.2%Credit to services and personal loans slowed, NBFC lending declined, trade credit sustainedCredit to large corporate fell, dragging MoM growthCredit card momentum resilientCredit to NBFCs declined by 1.1% MoM and slowed to 15.6% YoYExpect growth in banks’ lending to NBFCs to continue to moderate. Increases price by Rs 25.50 /19-kg cylinder to Rs 1,795 in DelhiSource: IOC website.Deal gives Warner Music access to co's full catalogueWarner Music to take on commercial & distribution responsibilities for all Tips Music’s frontline and catalogue musicSource: Exchange Filing.U.S. Dollar Index at 104.08U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.26%Brent crude down 0.07% at $83.62 per barrel Nymex crude up 0.32% at $78.51 per barrel GIFT Nifty was up 0.24% or 53.5 points at 22,205.00 as of 7:49 a.m.Bitcoin was down 0.39% at $61,189.82.Asia Mixed, US Stocks Hit Record On Inflation Data: Markets Wrap.Nifty March futures up by 0.48% to 22,160.5 at a premium of 177.7 points.Nifty March futures open interest up by 32.6%.Nifty Bank March futures up by 0.84% to 46,546.7 at a premium of 425.8 points.Nifty Bank March futures open interest up by 33.8%.Nifty Options March 7 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 23,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,000.Bank Nifty Options March 6 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 48,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 46,000.Securities in ban period: Nil.Price band revised from 10% to 5%: Hind Rectifiers.Price band revised from no band to 20%: Delta Corp.Moved out short-term ASM framework: BLS E-Services, Centum Electronics, Entertainment Network..ADF Foods: Reliance Commercial Finance bought 6.9 lakh shares (0.62%) at Rs 190 apiece, and Top Class Capital Markets sold 8.6 lakh shares (0.78%) at Rs 191.31 apiece.Bharat Heavy Electricals: BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 3.50 crore shares (1%) at Rs 227.27 apiece.CMS Info Systems: Elimath Advisors bought 8.5 lakh shares (0.54%) at Rs 378.82 apiece.Lumax Auto Technologies: Albula Investment Fund sold 30 lakh shares (4.4%), while Nippon India Mutual Fund bought 25 lakh shares (3.66%) at Rs 450.5 apiece.NMDC: BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 3.32 crore shares (1.13%) at Rs 225.68 apiece.Union Bank of India: BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 5.21 crore shares (0.7%) at Rs 145.95 apiece.GMR Airports Infra: BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 8.14 crore shares (1.35%) at Rs 83.91 apiece..Paytm: Yes Bank To Likely Acquire Majority Merchant Accounts | NDTV Profit Exclusive.Piramal Enterprises: BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 19.83 lakh shares (0.83%), while East Bridge Capital Master Fund I Ltd bought 19.83 lakh shares (0.83%) at Rs 898.5 apiece.Dish TV: East Bridge Capital Master Fund I bought 2.84 crore shares (1.54%) at Rs 21.05 apiece, while BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 2.84 crore lakh shares (1.54%) at Rs 21.05 apiece..One 97 Communication: The company has likely signed a deal to move its merchant accounts to Yes Bank, NDTV Profit reported exclusively.Adani Enterprises: The company has divested its entire stake in Vizag Tech Park for Rs 151 crore to Adani Infrastructure and Developers.Adani Group Stocks: The group reported a record Ebitda growth of 63.6% year-on-year in Q3 FY24, driven by its core infrastructure business.Vedanta: The company incorporated Hindmetal Exploration Services by Hindustan Zinc, a subsidiary of the company, to explore, discover, develop and tap mineral resources.Auto Stocks: Automakers will announce their February sales figures on Friday. Companies such as TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India and Hero MotoCorp will be in focus.CG Power And Industrial Solutions: The company, in partnership with Renesas Electronics Corp., will make an investment of Rs 7,600 crore to set up a semiconductor unit in Gujarat.ICICI Bank: The company acquired a further stake in ICICI Lombard worth Rs 431 crore. ICICI Lombard is now a subsidiary of the bank.Suven Pharmaceuticals: The company will merge with Cohance Lifesciences. The shareholders of Cohance will receive 11 shares of the merged company for 295 shares of Cohance.Biocon: The company arm signed a licence pact with Janssen Biotech and Johnson & Johnson to commercialise Bmab 1,200 in the U.S. The US FDA conducted an inspection at the company’s unit between Feb. 20 and 28 and has Form 483s with four observations.Star Cement: The company received a Letter of Intimation from Coal India on being successful bidders for the procurement of 3.12 lakh metric tonnes of coal per annum for a period of 10 years from the date of entering into fuel supply reements. This is in addition to the existing FSA for subsidiaries.Andhra Cements: Promoter Sagar Cements has sold a 5% stake in the company via an offer for sale.Dilip Buildcon: The company’s unit received an order worth Rs 1,955 crore from the National Highways Authority of India for the construction of the Four-Lane Urga-Patalgaon section in the State of Chhattisgarh.Chalet Hotels: The company approved the acquisition of partners’ shares in Ayushi and Poonam Estates LLP for Rs 315 crore.Cantabil Retail India: The company has opened 13 new showrooms in India during the month of February. The total number of showrooms now stands at 529.Hester Biosciences: Sanjay Dalal, the chief operating officer, has stepped down from his current role.Avantel: The company has received a purchase order worth Rs 5.48 crore from Garden Reach Shipbuilders.Landmark Cars: The company received a letter of intent from MG Motor India for opening a dealership in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.Aurobindo Pharma: The U.S. FDA completed an inspection at the company’s unit between Feb. 19 and 29 with seven observations.Delta Corp: The company incorporated Delta Penland, a new wholly owned subsidiary, which is proposed to be a joint venture company with Peninsula Land for real estate development.Pidilite Industries: The company appointed Sudhanshu Vats as managing director designate and appointed Kavinder Singh as executive director and joint managing director designate.Godrej Industries: The company has made further investments in Godrej Capital. It now holds an 89.48% stake in the company.Rallis India: The company appointed Gyanendra Shukla as MD and CEO for 5 years, with effect from April 1.MPS: The company's unit, MPS North America, acquired AJE to scale AI capabilities and enter the B2C market.MOIL: The company has increased the prices for ore with manganese content below Mn 44% by 5%.Larsen & Toubro: The company commissioned the first indigenously built hydrogen electrolyser at Hazira..Adani Group Reports Record Ebitda Growth Of 63.6% In Q3.Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading on a mixed note as investors await China's official PMI reading for February, and assess U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditure data.Markets in South Korea remain closed on Friday.China's PMI data, scheduled for release later on Friday, is estimated to be at 48.8 in February, lower than reading of 49.2 in the preceding month, due to a week-long holiday impacting activities, according to Bloomberg.U.S. PCE Data or Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge rose in line with the estimate, giving traders a little relief that Fed will cut rates this year, and now when by how are remained to be bet at, Bloomberg reported.Initial claims for unemployment benefits in the world's largest economy grew to 215,000, beating consensus estimate of 210,000, Bloomberg reported.Brent crude was trading 0.07% lower at $83.62 a barrel. Gold was flat at $2,044.37 an ounce.The March futures contract of GIFT Nifty was trading up 0.24% or 53.5 points at 22,205.00 as of 7:49 a.m.India’s benchmark indices ended a choppy session higher ahead of the announcement of the GDP data on Thursday, led by ICICI Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.The S&P BSE Sensex closed 195.42 points or 0.27%, higher at 72,500.30, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 31.65 points or 0.14%, to end at 21,982.80.Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Thursday after three consecutive sessions of selling.Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 3,568.1 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 230.2 crore, the NSE data showed.The Indian currency strengthened by 2 paise to close at 82.91 against the U.S. dollar..Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 1