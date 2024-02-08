Shares of Power Gird Ltd rose on Thursday after its net profit in the third quarter beats Bloomberg estimates.The scrip rose as much as 5.78% to 283.45 apiece, the highest level since Feb. 6. It was trading 4.59% higher at Rs 280.25 apiece, as of 9:33 a.m. This compares to a 0.32% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.It has risen 75.44% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 72 indicating it was overbought.Out of 20 analysts tracking the company, 11 maintain a 'buy' rating, 4 recommend a 'hold,' and 5 suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 77%.

Of the 15 analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold,' and five suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' price target implies an upside of 47.2%. The average 12-month analysts' price target implies an upside of 47.2%..Benchmark equity indices opened higher ahead of the outcome of monetary policy meeting due later in the day..The gains were led by shares of ICICI Bank, Power Grid Corp. of India, and State Bank of India. .At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 318.82 points, or 0.44%, at 72,470.82 while the NSE Nifty 50 was at 22,009.65, up 79.15 points or 0.36%..On the higher side crossover of at 22100 will extend the up move to 22,400 levels while the support will move higher to 21,700 being the week low, according to Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities. Jain said, "RSI is witnessing and trending above the average line and other key technical indicators are sloping upwards along with the positive momentum in trends in the index.".Shares of Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., HCLTechnologies Ltd., and State Bank of India contributed the most to the gains..Meanwhile, those of ITC Ltd., Maruti Suzuki Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., and Tata Motors Ltd., capped the upside..Most sectoral indices were up with Nifty Media and Nifty PSU Bank gaining by over 1%. Nifty FMCG and Nifty Realty fell..The broader markets outperformed as the BSE MidCap rose 0.98%, while the BSE SmallCap was 0.34% higher. Eighteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by the BSE advanced, while two declined.The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. As many as 1,870 stocks advanced, 1,123 declined and 105 remained unchanged on the BSE..At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 318.82 points, or 0.44%, at 72,470.82 while the NSE Nifty 50 was at 22,009.65, up 79.15 points or 0.36%. .The local currency strengthened 3 paise to open at 82.94 against the U.S dollar on Thursday. It closed at 82.97 on WednesdaySource: Bloomberg. The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.07% on ThursdaySource: Bloomberg.55% of 11 covered stocks beat/met Q3 expectationsMargin rise of 70 bps on easing commodity prices, except for UPLPipes saw highest YoY margin rise of 220bps on stabilized PVC prices Discretionary demand softness affected B2C mix for Havells, Polycab, and WhirlpoolBullish on capex & housing theme, and EMSTop Picks: Supreme Industies, Amber Enterprise, Kajaria CeramicsCautious on White Goods- Havells, Whirpool and high-PE stocks- Dixon Tech and Astral.Australian customer invokes outstanding bank guarantee amounting to Rs 89.7 croreComplete funds have been transferred to the guarantee issuing bankAustralian customer issued a notice terminating EPC and O&M contractNotice from Australian customer strongly refuted by co's subsidiarySubsidiary will initiate legal actions against Australian customerSource: Exchange filing.Citi Retains BUY on Nestle India Target Price of Rs 2,900PAT grew 24%, ahead of estimates, driven by lower tax ratePrice increases in baby foods, coffee and soft commodity to drive earnings growthManagement expects milk prices to remain stable Will continue to receive services of NBS Division with payment at arm’s length.Motilal Oswal Maintains BUY On Nestle India; Target At Rs 2400 On Expensive Valuations Q3 performance in line with estimates Packaged food penetration improvement in tier-2 and rural markets Operating costs not higher vs peer due to safety form local competition Expects to sustain EBITDA margin at 25% for FY25/FY26. Delhivery is in Citi's India top mid- cap pickDelhivery’s e-commerce positioning improving on increased focused on D2C and pricing environment Delhivery’s relatively strongest proposition are its mid-mile capabilitiesQ3 e-commerce yields up 8% QoQ on no price hikes were undertaken3Q share of higher-weight parcels higher than other quarters.Orders across its T&D, civil construction and solar businesses from Indian and American clientsSource: Exchange filing.Downgrades long-term rating on UPL Corp to 'BB' from 'BB+' earlierRating downgraded on weak cash flow and poor operating environment Source: S&P.Q3 shows stellar performance in weak marketHealthy scale up within Zudio offers runway for growth over next 3-5 yearsGrocery segment presents huge opportunity for growthExpect standalone revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 30%/31% over FY24-26.Target Price of Rs 650Q3 results in-line with slight acceleration in revenue outperformance vs. key clientAnticipates healthy 16% CAGR over FY23-26eExpects growth at 1.5x of underlying industryExpects further share gains in 2W lighting, alloy wheels, seating and airbags.Consumer prices fall 0.8% YoY in Jan vs estimates of a 0.5% fallProducer prices fall 2.5% YoY vs estimates of a 2.6% fallSource: Bloomberg.Mangalore Chemicals announce Merger With Paradeep PhosphatesInvestors to get 187 shares of PPL for every 100 equity shares of MCFLSwap ratio implies an upside potential of 18%.Revenue at Rs 7,780.2 crore vs Rs 8,653.4 crore, down 10.1%Net profit at Rs 1,438.8 crore vs Rs 1,232.3 crore, up 16.8%Solvency ratio at 2.94 vs 2.38.U.S. Dollar Index at 103.98U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.11%Brent crude up 0.28% at $79.43 per barrelNymex crude up 0.27% at $74.06 per barrel GIFT Nifty was flat at 22,048 as of 7:42 a.m. Bitcoin was up 0.77% at $44,529.27.Asia Stocks Edge Higher As S&P 500 Sets New Record: Markets Wrap.Nifty February futures up by 0.18% to 22,003.7 at a premium of 73.2 points.Nifty February futures open interest up by 0.54%.Nifty Bank February futures down by 0.56% to 46,131.9 at a premium of 313.4 points.Nifty Bank February futures open interest up by 6.06%.Nifty Options Feb. 8 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,300 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,900.Bank Nifty Options Feb. 14 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 46,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 46,000.Securities in the ban period: Ashok Leyland, Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Tower, National Aluminium, SAIL, UPL, Zee Entertainment Enterprise..ONGC Inks JV Pact With NTPC For Renewable Energy.Price band revised from 20% to 10%: UCO Bank, Indian Overseas Bank.Price band revised from 10% to 5%: Man Industries, Shakti Pumps.Ex/record date dividend: Shree Cement, Vaibhav Global, Gillette India, Ajanta Pharma, IRB Infrastructure Developers, ITC.Moved into short-term ASM framework: Swelect Energy Systems.Moved Out of short-term ASM framework: Allcargo Terminals, Infibeam Avenues..Welspun Enterprises Bags Rs 4,128 Crore Water Treatment Plant Contract.BSE: Marshall Wace Investment Strategies - Systematic Alpha Plus Fund sold 0.88 lakh shares (0.06%), while Societe Generale bought 0.88 lakh shares (0.06%) at Rs 2,469.35 apiece..Indus Tower: Artisan International Value Fund sold 3.33 crore shares (1.23%) at Rs 215.1 apiece.Knowledge Marine and Engineering Works: Kanak Sujay Kewalramani sold 3.4 lakh shares (3.14%) at Rs 1,572.03 apiece and Saurabh Mukesh Daswani sold 0.75 lakh shares (0.69%) at Rs 1,602.19 apiece.Dhanlaxmi Bank: Agnus Capital LLP sold 17.98 lakh shares (0.71%) at Rs 47.98 apiece..Indus Tower: U.S.-Based Artisan Partners Pares Stake For Rs 717 Crore.Rashi Peripherals: The public issue was subscribed to 1.09 times on day 1. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (1.87 times), retail investors (1.36 times), and a portion reserved for employees (5.42 times) and institutional investors (0.01 times).Jana Small Finance Bank: The public issue was subscribed to 0.88 times on day 1. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (1.22 times), retail investors (1.20 times), and institutional investors (0.14 times).Capital Small Finance Bank: The public issue was subscribed to 0.5 times on day 1. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (0.38 times), retail investors (0.67 times), and institutional investors (0.29 times).Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels: The public issue was subscribed to 59.66 times on day 3. The bids were led by institutional investors (75.14 times), non-institutional investors (52.41 times), and retail investors (30.35 times)..Vibhor Steel Tubes Sets IPO Price Band At Rs 141–151 Per Share.Rate-sensitive stocks: The RBI will announce the decision of its Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Thursday. Banking and finance, auto, housing and real estate stocks will be in focus.Welspun Enterprise: The company emerged as the lowest bidder for the development of a 2,000 million-litre per-day water treatment plant from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corp.Bharat Petroleum Corp: The company’s joint venture, Petronet LNG, executed a long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement with Qatar Energy for the purchase of approximately 7.5 MMTPA of liquified natural gas on a long-term basis.Zomato: The company intimated the liquidation of two step-down subsidiaries in Vietnam and the Czech Republic.ONGC: The company formed a joint venture pact with NTPC Green for renewable energy, Bloomberg reported. The joint venture will focus on offshore wind projects.Indraprastha Gas: The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with two technology partners during India Energy Week 2024 to establish CBG plants across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.Ashoka Buildcon: The company received a Letter of Award worth Rs 520 crore from the National Highways Authority of India for a project in Bihar.Piramal Pharma: The U.S. FDA conducted a pre-approval inspection of the company’s U.S.-based facility from Jan. 29 to Feb. 6 and found three observations.Action Construction Equipment: The company will purchase land worth Rs 82 crore for further capacity and business expansion.SJVN: The company received a Letter of Intent from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam for a 200 MW solar power project.Bajaj Alliance: The company reported a total new business premium of Rs 951 crore in January and a gross direct premium of Rs 1,975 crore.Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd.: The company's board has approved a merger with Paradeep Phosphate Ltd..Ashoka Buildcon Wins Contract Worth Rs 520 Crore From NHAI.3M India, Aarti Industries, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Aster DM Healthcare, Astra Microwave Products, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Balmer Lawrie, Balrampur Chini Mills, Black Box, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, BEML, Biocon, Bombay Dyeing, Car Trade Tech, Concord Biotech, DCX Systems, Electrosteel Castings, ESAB India, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Escorts Kubota, Gabriel India, Grasim Industries, Greaves Cotton, Garware Hi-tech Films, GTL Infrastructure, Harsha Engineer, Hindustan Construction, Healthcare Global Enterprise, Hikal, HMA Agro Industries, Hindustan Foods, Honeywell Automation, IKIO Lighting, Imagicaaworld Entertainment, Indian Shelter Finance Corp, Ircon International, ITD Cementation, Jai Corp, JK Lakshmi Cement, KNR Construction, Life Insurance Corp, Global Health, MMTC, MSTC, Mukand, NCC, Neuland Laboratories, Orchid Pharma, Page Industries, PaTANJALI foods, Power Finance Corp, Precision Wire, The Ramco Cements, Ratnamani Metals and tubes, Rattanindia Enterprises, Rail Vikas Nigam, Saksoft, Sandhar Technologies, Sandhur Manganese and Iron ores, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Sharda Motors, Shipla Medicare, Siyaram Silk Mills, SKF India, Surya Roshni, Thermax, Torrent Power, United Breweries, Uniparts India, Venky’s India, Wonderla Holidays, Zomato, and Zydus Wellness..Finance Ministry Calls For GST Reduction On Insurance Among Other Demands In Lok Sabha.Tata Consumer Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 9.47% at Rs 3,803.9 crore vs Rs 3,474.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 3,811.86 crore).Ebitda up 26.13% at Rs 572.4 crore vs Rs 453.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 549.46 crore).Margin expands 198 bps to 15.04% vs 13.06% (Bloomberg estimate: 14.40%).Net profit down 17.26% at Rs 301.5 crore vs Rs 364.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 349.84 crore).Profit miss on back of loss of Rs 91.53 crore exceptional item.Lupin Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 20.24% at Rs 5,197.41 crore vs Rs 4,322 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,861.11 crore).Ebitda up 94.85% at Rs 1,037.94 crore vs Rs 532.67 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 872.67 crore).Margin expands 764 bps to 19.97% vs 12.32% (Bloomberg estimate: 18%).Net profit up 299.5% at Rs 613.12 crore vs Rs 153.47 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 433.29 crore).Sobha Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue down 21.1% at Rs 684.9 crore vs Rs 868.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 942.92 crore).Ebitda down 16.5% at Rs 74.08 crore vs Rs 88.75 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 104.20 crore).Margin expands 59 bps to 10.8% vs 10.2% (Bloomberg estimate: 11.10%).Net profit down 52.6% at Rs 15.08 crore vs Rs 31.81 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 44.62 crore).Power Grid Corp Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 2.55% at Rs 11,549.8 crore vs Rs 11,261.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 11,438.44 crore).Ebitda up 3.22% at Rs 10,212.9 crore vs Rs 9,893.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 9,950.12 crore).Margin expands 57 bps to 88.42% vs 87.85% (Bloomberg estimate: 87%).Net profit up 10.5% at Rs 4,028.3 crore vs Rs 3,645.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,731.65 crore).Star Cement Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 5.5% at Rs 651.4 crore vs Rs 617.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: 649.7 crore).Ebitda up 37.2% at Rs 148.8 crore vs Rs 108.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 129.6 crore).Margin expands 527 bps to 22.8% vs 17.6%.Net profit up 39.1% at Rs 73.52 crore vs Rs 52.87 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 64 crore).Manappuram Finance Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Total income up 34.1% at Rs 2,326.7 crore vs Rs 1,734.5 crore.Net profit up 46.2% at Rs 575.3 crore vs Rs 393.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 467.30 crore).EPL Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 3.2% at Rs 975.1 crore vs Rs 944.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,030.56 crore).Ebitda up 23.1% at Rs 183.4 crore vs Rs 149 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 192.20 crore).Margin expands 303 bps to 18.8% vs 15.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 18.70%).Net profit up 38.6% at Rs 87.3 crore vs Rs 63 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 67.85 crore).Religare Enterprise Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Total income up 31.5% at Rs 1,537.2 crore vs Rs 1,168.6 crore.Net profit at Rs 33.58 crore vs loss at Rs 95.55 crore.Other income includes interest income tax refund of Rs 25.94 crore.Kalpatru Projects Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 22.3% at Rs 4,896 crore vs Rs 4,004 crore.Ebitda up 13.4% at Rs 424 crore vs Rs 374 crore.Margin down 68 bps at 8.7% vs 9.3%.Net profit up 32.1% at Rs 144 crore vs Rs 109 crore.Aarti Pharmalabs Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue down 4.9% at Rs 448.7 crore vs Rs 471.6 crore.Ebitda up 10.9% at Rs 95.68 crore vs Rs 86.25 crore.Margin expands 303 bps to 21.3% vs 18.3%.Net profit up 10.6% at Rs 52.76 crore vs Rs 47.69 crore.Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue down 21.89% at Rs 2,088 crore vs Rs 2,673 crore.Ebitda down 80.87% at Rs 84 crore vs Rs 439 crore.Margin down 1240 bps at 4.02% vs 16.42%.Net profit down 70.24% at Rs 97 crore vs Rs 326 crore.Borosil Renewables Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 34.3% at Rs 330 crore vs Rs 245.8 crore.Ebitda up 8.2% at Rs 20.24 crore vs Rs 18.71 crore.Margin down 148 bps at 6.1% vs 7.6%.Net loss at Rs 15.89 crore vs profit at Rs 5.84 crore.Gujarat Industries Power Q3 FY24 (YoY)Revenue down 6.09% at Rs 353.56 crore vs Rs 376.47 crore.Ebitda up 14.74% at Rs 94.54 crore vs Rs 82.39 crore.Margin up 485 bps at 26.73% vs 21.88%.Net profit up 36.71% at Rs 46.62 crore vs Rs 34.1 crore.Apollo Tyres Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 2.68% at Rs 6,595.36 crore vs Rs 6,422.75 crore.Ebitda up 32.26% at Rs 1,208.1 crore vs Rs 913.37 crore.Margin expands 409 bps to 18.31% vs 14.22%.Net profit up 78.13% at Rs 496.63 crore vs Rs 278.79 crore.Ashoka Buildcon Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 35.85% at Rs 2,657.12 crore vs Rs 1,955.82 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,752.60 crore).Ebitda up 21.93% at Rs 596.98 crore vs Rs 489.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 166.50 crore).Margin contracts 256 bps to 22.46% vs 25.03% (Bloomberg estimate: 9.50%).Net profit down 20.64% at Rs 109.81 crore vs Rs 138.37 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 87.50 crore).Piccadily Agro Industries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 55.88% at Rs 191.9 crore vs Rs 123.1 crore.Ebitda up 95.55% at Rs 34.3 crore vs Rs 17.54 crore.Margin up 362 bps at 17.87% vs 14.24%.Net profit up 548.69% at Rs 44.89 crore vs Rs 6.92 crore.Protean eGov Technologies Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)Revenue down 13.51% at Rs 203.86 crore vs Rs 235.69 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 261.40 crore).EBIT loss at Rs 9.27 crore vs profit of Rs 71.6 crore.Net profit down 53.53% at Rs 15.23 crore vs Rs 32.78 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 33.10 crore).Cummins India Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 16.78% at Rs 2,509.79 crore vs Rs 2,148.99 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,281.45 crore).Ebitda up 35.5% at Rs 510.92 crore vs Rs 377.05 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 366.65 crore).Margin expands 281 bps to 20.35% vs 17.54% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.10%).Net profit up 20.56% at Rs 498.91 crore vs Rs 413.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 359.15 crore).India Pesticides Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue down 30.77% at Rs 150.68 crore vs Rs 217.64 crore.Ebitda down 28.93% at Rs 33.07 crore vs Rs 46.53 crore.Margin expands 56 bps at 21.94% vs 21.37%.Net profit down 31.02% at Rs 23.99 crore vs Rs 34.78 crore..Power Grid Corporation Net Profit Rises 11% To Rs 4,028 Crore In Q3.Markets in Japan and South Korea were trading higher on Thursday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell due to losses at heavyweight Alibaba after it reported worse-than-expected sales in the third quarter.Investors will monitor the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's policy meeting, due later today.In the U.S., a rally in tech megacaps drove stocks higher, with the S&P 500 approaching its 5,000 milestone. U.S. bonds drifted before a record $42 billion sale of 10-year Treasury bonds, according to Bloomberg.Brent crude was trading 0.30% higher at $79.45 a barrel. Gold was up 0.14% at $2,038.14 an ounce.The February futures contract of the GIFT Nifty index traded flat at 22,053.India’s benchmark equity indices ended little changed on Wednesday as traders exercised caution a day ahead of the RBI's monetary policy decision.The NSE Nifty 50 ended 1.10 points, or 0.01%, higher at 21,930.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 34.09 points down, or 0.05%, to 72,152.Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday after three consecutive sessions of buying. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,691 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the second straight day and mopped up equities worth Rs 327.7 crore, the NSE data showed.The Indian rupee strengthened 9 paise to close at Rs 82.97 against the U.S. dollar..Markets Likely To Consolidate In Short Term, But Overall Tone Positive: Analysts.Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 8