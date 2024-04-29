Stock Market Holidays In May 2024: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed On These Days; Check Full List Here
In May 2024, the stock market will be closed for a total of 10 days, including weekends and two weekdays for holidays such as Maharashtra Day and Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
In May 2024, the stock market will be closed for a total of 10 days. This includes four Saturdays and Sundays. Apart from weekends, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will also be closed on two weekdays.
On May 1 (Wednesday), the market will be closed for Maharashtra Day, and on May 20 (Monday) for general elections. Traders and investors are advised to plan accordingly as stock trading won't be available on these days.
Full List of Stock Market Holidays In May 2024
May 1, Wednesday: Maharashtra Day
May 4, Saturday
May 5, Sunday
May 11, Saturday
May 12, Sunday
May 18, Saturday
May 19, Sunday
May 20, Monday: Lok Sabha Elections 2024
May 25, Saturday
May 26, Sunday
Trading on the equities segment occurs on all days of the week (except Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are:
A) Pre-open session
Order entry & modification Open: 09:00 hrs
Order entry & modification Close: 09:08 hrs*
*with random closure in last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after close of pre-open order entry.
B) Regular trading session
Normal/Limited Physical Market Open: 09:15 hrs
Normal/Limited Physical Market Close: 15:30 hrs
C) Closing Session
The Closing Session is held between 15.40 hrs and 16.00 hrs
D) Block Deal Session Timings:
Morning Window: This window shall operate between 08:45 AM to 09:00 AM.
Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 02:05 PM to 2:20 PM
Note: The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance or reduce trading hours when its deems fit and necessary.