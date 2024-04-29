Stock Market Holidays In May 2024: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed On These Days; Check Full List Here

In May 2024, the stock market will be closed for a total of 10 days. This includes four Saturdays and Sundays. Apart from weekends, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will also be closed on two weekdays.

On May 1 (Wednesday), the market will be closed for Maharashtra Day, and on May 20 (Monday) for general elections. Traders and investors are advised to plan accordingly as stock trading won't be available on these days.