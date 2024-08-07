Sterlite Power Secures New Orders Worth Rs 1,500 Crore In June Quarter
Sterlite Power Ltd. announced that it has secured orders totaling Rs 1,500 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.
These new orders, spanning both domestic and international markets, contribute to the company’s existing order book, which exceeded Rs 6,560 crore at the beginning of the financial year, according to a company statement on Wednesday.
The Rs 1,500-crore orders are spread across its global products and services business that caters to high performance, green products and specialised engineering, procurement and construction services, the statement said.
It recorded a 15% quarter-on-quarter increase in order book.
"The GPS business is witnessing remarkable expansion, reflecting the surge in the transmission sector and India's robust economic outlook. These new orders, spanning various segments, reflect the materialising of our strategic business growth goals," Sterlite Power's Chief Executive Officer Reshu Madan said.
Sterlite Power is a leading integrated power transmission developer and solutions provider globally, focused on addressing complex challenges in the sector by tackling the key constraints of time, space and capital.
