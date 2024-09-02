Sterlite Power Acquires Khavda IV C Power Transmission

Sterlite Power Ltd., has announced its acquisition of Khavda IV C Power Transmission Ltd, a special purpose vehicle designated for evacuating renewable energy from the Khavda Renewable Energy Park.

This Phase IV transmission project is intended to facilitate the evacuation of an additional 7 gigawatts of renewable energy, with the project's commissioning scheduled for 24 months from the date of acquisition, according to a company statement.

The SPV was acquired from REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd., marking Sterlite Power's second green energy transmission venture in Gujarat and the fifth such project overall.

The Khavda Phase-IV (7 GW), Part C project, aimed at developing a transmission system to evacuate power from the renewable energy zone in the Khavda region of Gujarat.

The region's 30 GW capacity hybrid solar and wind renewable energy park, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2020, is a key driver of green energy initiatives in the state.