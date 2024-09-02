Sterlite Power Acquires Khavda IV C Power Transmission
The SPV was acquired from REC Power Development and Consultancy, marking Sterlite Power’s second green energy transmission venture in Gujarat and the fifth such project overall.
Sterlite Power Ltd., has announced its acquisition of Khavda IV C Power Transmission Ltd, a special purpose vehicle designated for evacuating renewable energy from the Khavda Renewable Energy Park.
This Phase IV transmission project is intended to facilitate the evacuation of an additional 7 gigawatts of renewable energy, with the project's commissioning scheduled for 24 months from the date of acquisition, according to a company statement.
The Khavda Phase-IV (7 GW), Part C project, aimed at developing a transmission system to evacuate power from the renewable energy zone in the Khavda region of Gujarat.
The region's 30 GW capacity hybrid solar and wind renewable energy park, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2020, is a key driver of green energy initiatives in the state.
The Phase-IV, Part C project encompasses the construction of critical infrastructure, including a 258 km long, 765kV transmission corridor linking South Olpad (GIS) S/s to Boisar-II (GIS) S/s, a 6,000 MVA, 765/400/220kV GIS substation at Boisar-II, and two LILO lines spanning 162 km, terminating at Boisar-II. Additionally, a 21 km long, 400kV transmission corridor connecting Boisar-II (GIS) S/s to Velgaon (GIS) S/s and the implementation of STATCOM systems at the Boisar-II and Navsari substations will be part of the project.
"This project is an important milestone in our ongoing commitment to reducing carbon emissions and enhancing green energy transmission infrastructure in India," said Pratik Agarwal, managing director of Sterlite Power. The company highlighted that the project would bolster Maharashtra’s energy infrastructure, particularly benefiting load centres in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune.
The bid process for this project was coordinated by REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd., with participation from major players including Sterlite Power, PGCIL, and Adani Transmission.
(With inputs from PTI)