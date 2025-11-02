Steel Makers Seek More Govt Measures To Curb Rising Imports

Steel makers have urged the government for more measures to check rising imports from a select group of countries, including China which has produced 746.3 MT of crude steel in the January-September period, over six-fold of the domestic output.

As per the global body World Steel Association (Worldsteel), India has produced 122.4 MT of crude steel in January-September. While in September alone, China has produced 73.5 MT of crude steel, over 5-fold higher from the 13.6 MT of domestic production.

As per market data, stainless steel is also unable to reach 100% capacity utilisation of the total installed capacity of 7.5 million tonnes. It remains around 60% only due to the impact of imports.

The government has taken several measures to curb the imports to protect the competitiveness of the domestic steel industry.

Over the past few years, the Ministry of Steel has come up with more than 100 quality control orders (QCOs) which prevent from non-BIS compliant steel products to enter the Indian market.

The QCO of June this year had put restrictions on even import of inputs of certain steel products.