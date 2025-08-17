Steel Makers Hail Commerce Ministry For Recommending Safeguard Duty On Flat Steel Imports

Now in its final findings, the DGTR has concluded "that there is a recent, sudden, sharp and significant increase in imports of PUC (product under consideration) into India at the cumulative level as a result of unforeseen developments...and threaten to cause serious injury to the domestic industry/producers," the DGTR has said in a notification.

It has recommended a 12% duty in the first year, 11.5% in the second, and 11% in the third year.

The Indian Steel Association on behalf of its members including ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel and Power and Steel Authority of India filed an application seeking imposition of safeguard duty on imports of non-alloy and alloy steel flat products.