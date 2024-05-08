Steel Demand In India To Grow At 10% Over Next Few Years, Predicts Steel Secretary

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsSteel Demand In India To Grow At 10% Over Next Few Years, Predicts Steel Secretary
08 May 2024, 02:43 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Steel rods (Source: Steel Kasper Gant/ Unsplash)</p></div>
Steel rods (Source: Steel Kasper Gant/ Unsplash)

The domestic steel demand is expected to grow at a rate of 10% over the next few years, supported by the government's focus on infrastructure, Steel Secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha said on Wednesday.

The official made the remarks addressing a 'CII Conference on Future Ready and Green Manufacturing' conference in the national capital.

With the government's focus on infrastructure, the domestic steel demand will grow in double-digits, he said.

"The demand has grown by 13-14% year-on-year in the financial year 2023-24. It will continue to grow by 10% in the future," Sinha said.

As per official data, crude steel production was around 145 million tonnes in 2023-24 financial year, up from 127 MnT in the last fiscal. Consumption stood at 136 Mnt in the financial year 2023-24, as against 120 MnT in 2022-23.

