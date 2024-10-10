CarDekho To Urban Company: Startup Founders Remember Their Trysts With Ratan Tata

Ola Founder Bhavish Aggarwal also remembered Ratan Tata's meetings with him.

"He was my hero growing up, like for so many others. I consider myself blessed to have gotten the opportunity to know my personal hero deeply over the last decade. Meeting and interacting with him many times and each time, learning lessons for life."

Aggarwal recalled how Tata was the guest speaker at his convocation in IIT Bombay in 2008. "I was a young kid but his words that day stayed with me—to serve one’s country. In 2015, I got the chance to meet Mr Tata and he decided to invest in Ola," he said.

Aggarwal said that Tata had a key role in founding Ola Electric. "One day in 2017 I got a call from him asking me to come to Mumbai. He just said 'Bhavish I want to take you somewhere and show you something exciting.' We flew in his plane to Coimbatore to see his personal project making electric vehicles out of the Tata Nano! He was so passionate and excited about electric vehicles."

Tata drove the Ola founder on one of the test tracks and then pointed out detailed improvements to the engineers, Aggarwal said. "That was the day Ola electric really got started—as he ignited the passion for EVs and cars in me! After that, almost every product that we conceptualised and designed (some of which are not yet released) I would go and show him the concepts and he would patiently sit with me and ideate and give feedback," he said.

"The last time I met him was a year ago to share the news of Ola Electric’s IPO and he as usual was gracious and curious. He was frail but his enthusiasm for cars was as high as ever, and his encouragement for me was as strong as ever," Aggarwal wrote.