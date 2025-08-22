Startup Founder Harassed By Con Artist Posing As GST Officer, Demanding Rs 25,000 In Bribes

Business NewsBusinessStartup Founder Harassed By Con Artist Posing As GST Officer, Demanding Rs 25,000 In Bribes
Dixit, the founder of Medhini Products, a manufacturer and exporter of packaging items stood his ground against the scammer.

22 Aug 2025, 10:57 PM IST i
The so-called officer identified himself as 'S K Tripathi' and demanded Rs 25,000 in bribes. (Photo: Unsplash)
Ashish Dixit, a startup founder on Friday took to social media to air his grievances after being nearly duped of Rs 25,000 by a con artist fraudulently posing as a Goods and Service Tax officer.

Dixit, the founder of Medhini Products, a manufacturer and exporter of "non-woven packaging items, MonoCarton and rigid boxes," as displayed on his 'X' handle, was initially unaware of the fraud's identity.

His initial post was a lamentation on the menace of alleged bureaucratic corruption, detailing how an alleged GST officer had seized his vehicle because he sold his monocarton box at a price below market price.

The so-called officer identified himself as 'S K Tripathi' and demanded Rs 25,000 in bribes. Dixit did not give in and instead took to 'X' and made a post detailing his ordeal, tagging the GST Council in it.

He argued that it was impossible to calculate the market price of a customised item.

He further tagged the 'X' accounts of Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti Corruption Organisation and the UP Vigilance Establishment departments in a reply to his post in hopes that they would look into the matter.

While awaiting a response from the authorities, Dixit reported that he endured repeated badgering and irrelevant questions from the alleged fraudster and his co-conspirators.

He said that they asked him questions regarding why he had not opted for e-invoicing or the reason why he mentioned the bill to ship to, possibly to create fear and uncertainty to extract a bribe.

Dixit said he stood his ground, and the fraudsters kept reducing the bribe amount until it was Rs 2,000, but he refused to pay the amount.

Dixit then reported that the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs got in touch with him and informed him that after their investigation, there was no 'S K Tripathi' in government employed and he was misled. He was also informed that prompt action was being taken against the suspect.

"My sincere thanks to CBIC for their prompt and necessary action. UP govt is taking action against the person who tried to commit fraud," he wrote.

