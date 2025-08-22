Startup Founder Harassed By Con Artist Posing As GST Officer, Demanding Rs 25,000 In Bribes

Ashish Dixit, a startup founder on Friday took to social media to air his grievances after being nearly duped of Rs 25,000 by a con artist fraudulently posing as a Goods and Service Tax officer.

Dixit, the founder of Medhini Products, a manufacturer and exporter of "non-woven packaging items, MonoCarton and rigid boxes," as displayed on his 'X' handle, was initially unaware of the fraud's identity.

His initial post was a lamentation on the menace of alleged bureaucratic corruption, detailing how an alleged GST officer had seized his vehicle because he sold his monocarton box at a price below market price.

The so-called officer identified himself as 'S K Tripathi' and demanded Rs 25,000 in bribes. Dixit did not give in and instead took to 'X' and made a post detailing his ordeal, tagging the GST Council in it.

He argued that it was impossible to calculate the market price of a customised item.