Startup Common Application Launched On JanSamarth Portal For Loans Up To Rs 20 Crore — Check Details
The platform also features special concessions for women entrepreneurs.
The Department of Financial Services launched a 'Startup Common Application' on the Jan Samarth Portal on Wednesday to help such firms access credit across all public sector banks.
The application platform undertakes functions such as providing a single digital platform for credit across public sector banks and giving loans up to Rs 20 crore covered under credit guarantee scheme for startups under the backing of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, according to an official release.
It also facilitates faster and transparent processing with Permanent Account Number, Goods and Services Tax and Income Tax Return document integration.
M Nagaraju, secretary of DFS, launched the Startup Common Application on Jan Samarth Portal on. It was developed by the chief executive of the Indian Banks Association and PSB Alliance Pvt., according to the post.
The scheme aims to provide financial assistance to startups recognised by DPIIT to foster and finance for innovation, entrepreneurship, development and improvement of products, processes and services.
These are for scaling the business model with a high potential of employment generation or wealth creation and inclusive socio-economic growth, which will be applicable across India, as per Start-up India Scheme.
The eligible applicants include entities classified as startups under the Government of India guidelines, including private limited companies, registered partnerships.
Other eligible applicants include limited liability partnerships recognised by the DPIIT. Applicants must adhere to the DPIIT guidelines applicable to them.
To be viable for the platform, the age of the startup should not exceed 10 years and/or the turnover should not exceed Rs 100 crore.
Entities formed by splitting up or reconstruction, Hindu Undivided Families, or startups in default/non-performing asset status are also not eligible.
Startups can avail term loan, working capital facilities -fund-based and non-found based limits, and off-balance sheet limits (i.e forward contracts etc) for forex hedging and for other working capital purposes.