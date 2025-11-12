Startup Common Application Launched On JanSamarth Portal For Loans Up To Rs 20 Crore — Check Details

The Department of Financial Services launched a 'Startup Common Application' on the Jan Samarth Portal on Wednesday to help such firms access credit across all public sector banks.

The application platform undertakes functions such as providing a single digital platform for credit across public sector banks and giving loans up to Rs 20 crore covered under credit guarantee scheme for startups under the backing of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, according to an official release.

It also facilitates faster and transparent processing with Permanent Account Number, Goods and Services Tax and Income Tax Return document integration.

The platform also features special concessions for women entrepreneurs.

M Nagaraju, secretary of DFS, launched the Startup Common Application on Jan Samarth Portal on. It was developed by the chief executive of the Indian Banks Association and PSB Alliance Pvt., according to the post.