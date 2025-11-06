Starbucks Workers Ready To Strike In 25 US Cities On Red Cup Day On November 13

Unionized Starbucks baristas are preparing to go on strike next week and disrupt one of the coffee chain’s busiest days — aiming to secure a contract after years of sporadic and unsuccessful talks.

Starbucks Workers United — representing employees at about 550 of the chain’s roughly 10,000 company-run US stores — said members voted to give union leadership the ability to call for a work stoppage at any time if demands aren’t met. It’s now gearing up to launch strikes in more than 25 cities on November 13. That’s the company’s popular holiday-themed Red Cup Day, which has been a previous union target. The labor actions could expand if there isn’t progress toward finalizing a contract and resolving legal disputes, said the union, which accused Starbucks of refusing to fairly negotiate.

“We are ready and willing to go on the biggest strike we’ve ever been on,” said Silvia Baldwin, a Philadelphia barista who is one of the delegates representing the union in negotiations. “If the company wants to avoid that, they can settle with us today.”

Starbucks shares rose 2.7% at 1:11 p.m. in New York trading on Wednesday. The stock declined about 13% this year through Tuesday’s close, versus a 15% advance for the S&P 500 Index.

In an emailed statement, Starbucks Corp. spokesperson Jaci Anderson said: “We are disappointed that Workers United, who only represents around 4% of our partners, has voted to authorize a strike instead of returning to the bargaining table. When they’re ready to come back, we’re ready to talk." Starbucks has accused the union of making financially unsustainable proposals and has said that it already offers “the best job in retail,” with baristas receiving pay averaging more than $19 an hour, and compensation worth over $30 per hour when benefits are counted.