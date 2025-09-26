Starbucks Plans to Close Hundreds of US, Canada, and European Stores and Lay Off 900 Nonretail Employees

Starbucks is planning a major organizational restructuring that includes laying off approximately 900 nonretail employees in the coming weeks and closing hundreds of underperforming stores across the US, Canada, and Europe, according to the Associated Press.

In a communication to staff, CEO Laxman Narasimhan confirmed the job cuts will affect roles outside of the stores and stated the company is prioritizing streamlining its operations and improving financial performance in a challenging economic climate.

"The company wouldn’t give a number of stores that are closing, but the bulk of the closures appear to be in the U.S. and Canada. Starbucks said it expects to have 18,300 North American locations when its fiscal year ends on Sunday. As of June 29, the company had 18,734 locations," said the report.

The move to shutter underperforming company-operated locations in the United States and Canada is part of a broader effort to streamline the company's retail footprint.

The company is actively focusing on expanding its licensed locations, which are typically found inside grocery stores, airports, and other high-traffic venues. This shift allows Starbucks to grow its brand presence with lower operational overhead.