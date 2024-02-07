Star China Banker’s Disappearance Made His Firm a Buyout Target

A former banker at Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse, Bao, 53, founded China Renaissance in 2005, making a name for himself by brokering mergers that led to the formation of ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc. and food-delivery giant Meituan. His ability to spot rising tech stars made him one of China’s most influential financiers. He later branched into private equity to back startups and tech firms, managing more than $8.8 billion in assets at the end of 2020.