Business NewsBusinessStar Air To Launch Direct Ahmedabad-Diu, Kolhapur-Nanded Flights
ADVERTISEMENT

Star Air To Launch Direct Ahmedabad-Diu, Kolhapur-Nanded Flights

The new route enhances inter-city connectivity within Maharashtra while leveraging Ahmedabad as a key network hub.

03 Jan 2026, 10:11 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> (Image Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@philipmyr?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Philip Myrtorp</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/white-airplane-flying-in-the-sky-during-daytime-iiqpxCg2GD4?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Image Source: Philip Myrtorp on Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Regional carrier Star Air on Friday announced the launch of flight services between Ahmedabad and Diu, and Kolhapur to Nanded with a stopover at Ahmedabad from January 15.

With the additions, Ahmedabad will offer direct connectivity to Kolhapur and Diu, along with convenient one-stop access at Goa (Mopa) via Diu, the airline said.

The new route enhances inter-city connectivity within Maharashtra while leveraging Ahmedabad as a key network hub, offering improved travel options for business travellers, pilgrims, students, and families, it said, adding that this service also enables passengers to access Gujarat conveniently, strengthening regional mobility across western India.

"These new services underscore our strategic focus on Gujarat as a critical market and reflect our confidence in the increasing demand for reliable regional air connectivity. By strategically expanding our routes and increasing flight frequencies, we aim to not only support tourism and business travel but also fuel regional economic growth and development," said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer at Star Air.

ALSO READ

India’s Star Air Considering $1 Billion Embraer Jet Purchase
Opinion
India’s Star Air Considering $1 Billion Embraer Jet Purchase
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT