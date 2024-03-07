Stans Buildtech Homes To Get Rs 160 Crore Stress Funding For Stalled Mumbai Project

Government-backed stress fund Special Window for Completion of Affordable and Mid-Income Housing has provided Rs 160 crore to Stans Buildtech Homes for the completion of a stalled housing project in Mumbai.

In a statement on Thursday, real estate consultant Colliers India said the company assisted Stans Buildtech Homes in securing financing of Rs 160 crore from SWAMIH Fund for its Slum Rehabilitation project 'Sky Annex', located in Chembur.