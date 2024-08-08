Standard Chartered Bank Exits Protean eGov Tech For Rs 225 Crore

Details of buyers of Protean eGov Tech's shares could not be ascertained.

On Monday, the company reported a 10.83% decline in its consolidated net sales to Rs 196.54 crore for the quarter-ended June, as compared to Rs 220.41 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company's net profit for the June quarter also saw a significant drop of 34.52% to Rs 21.09 crore.

Protean eGov Technologies (formerly known as NSDL E-Governance Infrastructure) is one of the key IT-enabled solution companies in India engaged in conceptualising, developing, and executing nationally critical and population-scale greenfield technology solutions.

Shares closed 1.19% lower at Rs 1,845.45 apiece, as compared to 0.73% decline in the benchmark BSE Sensex.