Stallion India Gets SEBI Approval For IPO

Stallion India Fluorochemicals has received the Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval to raise funds through an initial public offering.

The planned IPO includes new issue of up to 1.78 crore equity shares and an offer-for-sale of up to 43.02 lakh shares by its promoter Shazad Sheriar Rustomji, as outlined in the draft red herring prospectus.

The funds raised from the issue will be allocated for supporting operational needs, financing capital expenses related to upcoming facilities in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, and fulfilling general corporate objectives.