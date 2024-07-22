NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsStallion India Gets SEBI Approval For IPO
ADVERTISEMENT

Stallion India Gets SEBI Approval For IPO

The IPO includes new issue of up to 1.78 crore equity shares and an offer-for-sale of up to 43.02 lakh shares by its promoter.

22 Jul 2024, 06:54 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image for representation purposes. (Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Image for representation purposes. (Source: Unsplash)

Stallion India Fluorochemicals has received the Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval to raise funds through an initial public offering.

The planned IPO includes new issue of up to 1.78 crore equity shares and an offer-for-sale of up to 43.02 lakh shares by its promoter Shazad Sheriar Rustomji, as outlined in the draft red herring prospectus.

The funds raised from the issue will be allocated for supporting operational needs, financing capital expenses related to upcoming facilities in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, and fulfilling general corporate objectives.

ALSO READ

Whirlpool India And HUL To Market Surf Excel

Opinion
Whirlpool India And HUL To Market Surf Excel
Read More

Stallion India Fluorochemicals, which filed preliminary IPO papers with SEBI in March 2024, obtained its observation letter from the markets regulator on July 18, according to the update.

The company supplies refrigerants and various gases, catering to both bulk and small cylinder/container requirements. It has extensive experience in large-scale fluorochemicals debulking bottling and distribution.

Sarthi Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services is the registrar to the issue.

(With inputs from PTI).

ALSO READ

Stallion India Fluorochemicals, Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading File IPO Papers With SEBI

Opinion
Stallion India Fluorochemicals, Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading File IPO Papers With SEBI
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT