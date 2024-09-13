Stalin’s US Visit Yields Rs 7,616 Crore Investment From 18 Companies

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Rapid Global Business Solutions, Inc., a US-based provider of business solutions across multiple industries.

The agreement, signed in Chicago on Sept. 12, marks a Rs 100 crore investment for the establishment of a new unit in Hosur. The MoU was signed in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Rapid Global’s chairman and chief executive officer, Nanua Singh, along with other company representatives. Industries Minister TRB Rajaa and senior state officials were also in attendance.

During his official tour of the US, which began on Aug. 27, Chief Minister Stalin secured investment agreements totalling Rs 7,616 crore with 18 companies. He concluded his trip and departed from Chicago to Chennai on Sept. 12, receiving a warm farewell from the Tamil diaspora.

In a post on X, he said, Goodbye, USA! The CM is scheduled to land in Chennai on Saturday morning.