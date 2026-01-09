Sridhar Vembu Flags AI Paradox: More Productivity Now, No New Architects Later

In an era where AI is gaining more ground in every profession, Indian entrepreneur Sridhar Vembu flagged concerns surrounding junior roles.

In a post on X, the founder and former chief executive officer of Zoho Corporation said, "AI makes senior architects more productive and reduces the need for junior engineers. The architect needs to understand the requirements as well as the technology stack well, to be able to guide the AI and fine tune its output."

Vembu highlighted that in the industry if there are no junior engineers, it puts the training of the next generation of architects into jeopardy.

"After all how does someone become a software architect without being a junior engineer first? I am still thinking through how this gets resolved," the billionaire highlighted.