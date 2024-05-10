SRF Gets 'Sell' Call From Citi On Concerns Over Pricing And Demand

Citi Research has downgraded SRF Ltd. ratings and cut the target price, citing concerns regarding the pricing and demand for refrigerant gas exports. Additionally, they anticipate that the ramp-up of specialty chemicals is likely to be back ended to the second half of the financial year 2025.

The research firm has downgraded SRF to 'sell' from 'buy' and cut the target price to Rs 1,850 from Rs 2,675.

Citi also revised its FY25 and FY26 Ebitda estimates downward by 20-23% due to several factors. These include a slower-than-expected ramp-up of specialty chemical capacities that were commissioned last year, weaker volumes and pricing for refrigerant gas, and lower margins in the packaging film business.

Despite facing headwinds such as inventory rationalisation by key customers and heightened competition from China, the specialty chemicals segment performed relatively better compared to the previous quarter, Citi Research said in a May 10 note.