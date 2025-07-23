SRF Board Approves Capex Plans Worth Rs 740 Crore
The projects will be financed through a mix of debt and internal accruals.
SRF Ltd.'s board of directors approved on Wednesday capital expenditure for two separate projects, according to an exchange filing.
The first project has a capex of Rs 250 crore for establishment of a facility that produces agrochemicals in Dahej, Gujarat. The proposed capacity addition will be decided based on the product mix and it is to be added within 18 months.
The second project involves setting up a facility for the production of biaxially oriented polypropylene film in Indore at a cost of Rs 490 crore.
The existing capacity for the facility is 110,000 MTPA. The proposed capacity addition will be 60,000 MTPA and it has been slated to be added within 24 months.
Both the facilities will be financed through a combination of debt and internal accruals.
Q1 FY26 Results
The firm's consolidated year-on-year net profit increased 71% for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. It recorded a bottom line of Rs 432 crore compared to Rs 252 crore from the year-ago period.
Its revenue was up 10.2% at Rs 3,819 crore. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation increased 37.5% to Rs 830 crore. The margin expanded to 21.7% from 17.4%.
The firm also approved an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share with the record date fixed for July 29.
Shares of SRF closed 2.23% higher at Rs 3,206.4 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.63% rise in the benchmark Nifty.