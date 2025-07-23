SRF Board Approves Capex Plans Worth Rs 740 Crore

SRF Ltd.'s board of directors approved on Wednesday capital expenditure for two separate projects, according to an exchange filing.

The first project has a capex of Rs 250 crore for establishment of a facility that produces agrochemicals in Dahej, Gujarat. The proposed capacity addition will be decided based on the product mix and it is to be added within 18 months.

The second project involves setting up a facility for the production of biaxially oriented polypropylene film in Indore at a cost of Rs 490 crore.

The existing capacity for the facility is 110,000 MTPA. The proposed capacity addition will be 60,000 MTPA and it has been slated to be added within 24 months.

Both the facilities will be financed through a combination of debt and internal accruals.