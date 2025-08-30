Spirit Airlines Bankruptcy Tees Up Painful Cuts In Survival Bid

Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc.’s second bankruptcy filing in a year signals that the low-cost carrier is finally facing up to the painful steps needed to ensure its survival.

But its board faces daunting challenges on the path ahead, including how to downsize its fleet of leased aircraft while managing the roller coaster market conditions for US air travel that complicate the prospects for a long-term recovery.

“The general criticism of the first bankruptcy is that Spirit wasn’t aggressive enough in cost cutting and only using the filing to address debt to some extent (perhaps not enough even then),” Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth wrote in an email. “Spirit has been making many adjustments already since last fall. However, further cuts appear likely.”

The bankruptcy, filed late on Friday in New York, lists assets and liabilities of between $1 billion and $10 billion. The petition comes amid active negotiations with some of its largest lessors, secured noteholders and key stakeholders, the carrier said in a statement.

Spirit’s petition underscores the difficulty facing discount airlines in the US, from high labor costs to the ever-present struggle to grow enough to protect margins.