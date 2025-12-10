SpiceJet To Introduce 100 Additional Daily Flights During Winter Schedule

SpiceJet is set to boost its flight operations by introducing up to 100 additional daily flights during the ongoing winter schedule, pending regulatory approvals.

Once regulatory approvals are secured, the up to 100 additional daily flights will help SpiceJet capitalise on the increasing demand, supporting both market growth and passenger convenience during the busy winter months.

This expansion comes amid rising demand across key domestic routes in India’s aviation sector.

A statement from SpiceJet read, "We are witnessing strong and growing demand across key routes this winter and look forward to ramping up operations to ensure adequate capacity."

The airline has taken significant steps to expand its operational capacity by inducting 17 aircraft into active service over the past two months, through a mix of damp-leased aircraft and the return of its own planes.

This enhanced fleet availability "gives us the operational flexibility to deploy incremental capacity on high-demand routes and improve overall network resilience, added the statement.

SpiceJet’s winter strategy includes adding several more aircraft, maximising aircraft utilisation, and improving network efficiency to better serve passenger needs.

"Our focus in the current schedule period is to add several more aircraft, maximise aircraft utilisation and strengthen connectivity through better planning," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.