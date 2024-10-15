SpiceJet Settles Another Long-Standing Dispute Of $23.39 Million

The agreement follows two major financial settlements recently, as the airline progresses towards stabilising its operations.

On Oct. 9, SpiceJet resolved a $131.85 million dispute with Horizon Aviation 1 Ltd., Horizon II Aviation 3 Ltd., and Horizon III Aviation 2 Ltd. (managed by Babcock & Brown) for $22.5 million.

Prior to this, on Sept. 24, the airline settled a dispute with Engine Lease Finance Corp. (ELFC), originally valued at $16.7 million, for an undisclosed amount.

After a mid-air financial re-fuelling of Rs 3,000 crore via a qualified institutional placement, the airline aims to further enhance its operational efficiency through these settlements.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV Profit, Ajay Singh disclosed plans to increase the operational fleet to over 100 aircraft by 2026, confirming the already secured funding for the expansion.

Additionally, the airline has recently added seven new aircraft and brought three grounded planes back into operation, increasing its fleet size by 10.

The news of the settlement positively impacted SpiceJet’s stock, which traded higher by 2.4% at Rs 67.32 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock reached an intraday high of Rs 68 following the announcement.