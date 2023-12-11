SpiceJet Said To Consider Rs 1,000-1,500 Crore Fundraise From Two Investors

The cash-strapped SpiceJet Ltd.'s board will on Monday consider infusion of Rs 1,000-1,500 crore into the airline by two investors, according to a person aware of the matter, after its earlier fundraising efforts didn't yield results.

The second investor has shown interest in the airline, raising the deal's potential size to Rs 1,500 crore, the person said on the condition of anonymity. The person didn't reveal the identity of the investors.

The low-cost carrier postponed the board meeting to approve the September quarter results to Monday from Friday. It also said it will discuss and consider options for raising fresh capital through issue of equity shares and/or convertible securities on a preferential basis.

The company also announced on Monday that it will be listing its securities on National Stock Exchange ''soon" to reach a wider investor base.