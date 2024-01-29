SpiceJet Readies Rs 900-Crore Overhaul Plan Amid Rare Revival Opportunity

SpiceJet Ltd. has prepared a Rs 900-crore overhaul plan comprising cost-cutting measures and improvement in operations after the cash-strapped airline raised funds, according to an internal note.

The company received the first tranche of Rs 744 crore on Friday, more than a month after the low-cost carrier said it would raise Rs 2,250 crore through the issuance of securities to 64 investors. Along with an additional Rs 160 crore from the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, SpiceJet now has cash of over Rs 900 crore.

In a recent meeting with top company officials, Chairperson Ajay Singh emphasised the importance of judicious spending, recognising that this opportunity for revival might not come again.

In the plan being dubbed SpiceJet 3.0, all major expenditures will be approved by Singh, according to the note that was shared with senior executives. He has issued a stern directive of "perform or perish", making it clear that underperformers would face significant challenges in the revitalised airline, according to the note.