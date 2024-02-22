SpiceJet Raises Additional Rs 316 Crore Via Preferential Issue

SpiceJet Ltd. said on Thursday that it has raised an additional Rs 316 crore through preferential issues, taking the total fundraise to Rs 1,060 crore.

It received the first tranche of Rs 744 crore late in January, more than a month after the low-cost carrier said it would raise Rs 2,250 crore through the issuance of securities to 64 investors, according to an exchange filing.

The airline allotted 4.01 crore shares to two investors, including Aries Opportunities Fund Ltd., and approved the allotment of 2.31 crore warrants to four investors, including Elara India Opportunities Fund Ltd., in a board meeting convened on Wednesday.

The warrants give investors the option to apply for and get an equivalent number of shares of the airline.