SpiceJet Launches Daily Flights To Port Blair, Udaipur From Three Major Metro Cities Ahead Of Winter

SpiceJet launched the direct flights to popular winter destinations, Udaipur and Port Blair, to cater to the travelers' need.

08 Oct 2025, 12:54 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>SpiceJet adds direct service between Udaipur and Port Blair and three major metro cities: Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai. (Photo: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
SpiceJet adds direct service between Udaipur and Port Blair and three major metro cities: Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai. (Photo: NDTV Profit)
SpiceJet Ltd. has launched direct flights to Udaipur and Port Blair from three major metro cities in India ahead of the winter season. Udaipur, in Rajasthan, and Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, are popular winter destinations.

The airline will operate daily flights to Port Blair from Kolkata and Delhi. It will also fly to Udaipur from Delhi and Mumbai, the company said in a press release.

Flights from Kolkata and Delhi to Port Blair have already started. Services from Delhi and Mumbai to Udaipur will begin on 6 November. Passengers can book tickets on SpiceJet’s website or mobile app, the release said.

"As winter approaches, we are offering travellers direct and non-stop flights to two of India’s most visited destinations – the Andamans and Udaipur," said Debojo Maharshi, chief business officer at SpiceJet.

The direct service between Port Blair and Kolkata will provide non-stop connectivity. Travellers from Delhi to Port Blair will have a short stopover in Kolkata, but there will be no aircraft change on this route, the release added.

The new services are part of SpiceJet’s winter expansion plan, which aims to connect metro cities to destinations such as Udaipur and Port Blair. The airline is also adding new routes, more flights, and larger fleets to meet growing travel demand.

On Monday, SpiceJet announced daily non-stop flights to Ayodhya from Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad. Services start on 8 October and aim to provide seamless travel for devotees and tourists during Diwali.

SpiceJet is doubling its daily flights and operational fleet this winter, with more destinations expected to be added, the release said.

