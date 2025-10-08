SpiceJet Launches Daily Flights To Port Blair, Udaipur From Three Major Metro Cities Ahead Of Winter

SpiceJet Ltd. has launched direct flights to Udaipur and Port Blair from three major metro cities in India ahead of the winter season. Udaipur, in Rajasthan, and Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, are popular winter destinations.

The airline will operate daily flights to Port Blair from Kolkata and Delhi. It will also fly to Udaipur from Delhi and Mumbai, the company said in a press release.

Flights from Kolkata and Delhi to Port Blair have already started. Services from Delhi and Mumbai to Udaipur will begin on 6 November. Passengers can book tickets on SpiceJet’s website or mobile app, the release said.