SpiceJet Doubles Both Domestic And Global Flight Services For Winter 2025

SpiceJet Ltd. doubled its flight services on both domestic and international routes for the winter season of 2025. The airline will operate 250 daily flights during the upcoming winter compared to 125 daily flights in summer season.

SpiceJet announced this expansion as it had set a target to more than double its operational fleet and triple its available seat kilometres by November. The airline is scaling up to meet increasing demand to strengthen its presence in the domestic and international destinations.

Compared to 150 flights in the winter of 2024, SpiceJet's daily flight service is increasing 57% in the upcoming winter season, according to data in its press release.

SpiceJet will touch the peak of 250 flights per day after it inducts all 19 leased aircrafts into its fleet and start operating in coming weeks, the press release said.

"This winter marks a significant phase of growth for SpiceJet. Doubling our daily flights is a clear reflection of SpiceJet’s renewed momentum and growth strategy," said Debojo Maharshi, chief business officer.

The airline has started to release the expanded schedule in a phased manner from last Sunday, SpiceJet said in the press release.