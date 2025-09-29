SpiceJet Adds Daily Non-Stop Flights To Phuket Starting Oct 31

Starting Oct 31, budget carrier SpiceJet will fly daily non-stop flights to Phuket. The company, in a press release on Monday, announced that it is, "delighted to announce the launch of daily non-stop flights to Phuket, Thailand’s largest and most celebrated island."

It further added that flights from Delhi to Phuket will begin on October 31, 2025, while services from Mumbai will start on November 6, 2025.

Passengers can book their tickets through SpiceJet’s official mobile app or website and enjoy its signature value-for-money fares. Bookings are now open, the company said.

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet, said, “We are excited to add Phuket, one of the world’s most sought-after holiday destinations, to our growing international network."

"With non-stop flights from Delhi and Mumbai, SpiceJet is making it easier than ever for Indian travellers to enjoy Thailand’s pristine beaches, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality. This expansion also reaffirms our commitment to offering more international choices and seamless connectivity at affordable fares," he said.

Phuket, Thailand's largest island, is famous for its beaches, which offer a range of water sports and other tourist experiences

Earlier, on Sept. 26 SpiceJet finalised a lease agreement to induct a wide-body Airbus A340 aircraft into its fleet.

The aircraft is expected to arrive in India by the end of September and begin operations in the first week of October. The airline is also in advanced discussions to lease a second A340.

SpiceJet also announced lease agreements at the start of the month for eight additional Boeing 737 aircraft, ahead of the winter schedule that begins in late October.

SpiceJet is an IATA-IOSA certified airline that operates a fleet of Boeing 737s & Q-400s and is one of the country's regional players operating multiple daily flights under UDAN or the Regional Connectivity Scheme, the company said.