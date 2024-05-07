Spectrum Auction: Telecom Companies To Show Muted Participation, Airtel To Lead Spends

Telecom operators Bharti Airtel Ltd., Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., and Vodafone Idea Ltd. have submitted applications to the government for the spectrum auction, but analysts expect the reserve price to be the selling price for the spectrum as demand is likely to be subdued.

Operators will bid for renewal spectrum and boost capacity in certain bands/circles, resulting in demand mainly for spectrum in the 800/900/1800/2300 MHz bands, according to a note by Jefferies.

The Department of Telecom had invited applications for the auction of spectrum in the 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1,800 MHz, 2,100 MHz, 2,300 MHz, 2,500 MHz, 3,300 MHz, and 26 GHz bands. The total value of these is pegged at Rs 96,317.65 crore.

The last date for the submission of bids was May 6.

The spectrum will be assigned for 20 years, and successful bidders will be allowed to make payments in 20 equal annual instalments. After a minimum of 10 years, the telecom companies will also have the option to surrender the spectrum they acquired through the upcoming auction.