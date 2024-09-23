Spandana Sphoorty Approves To Sell Rs 304 Crore Of Stressed Loans

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd. on Monday announced the sale of its stressed loans portfolio worth Rs 304.4 crore to an asset reconstruction company.

The board of directors has "approved the sale of stressed loan portfolio including written off loans pool with outstanding value of Rs 304.41 crore as on June 30, 2024 to an asset reconstruction company (ARC) pursuant to open bid method," it said in an exchange filing.

The stressed loan portfolio is being sold for Rs 16.74 crore on "security receipts consideration basis", it added.

The identity of the ARC which will buy the stressed loan portfolio was not disclosed in the regulatory filing.

"The ARC has subscribed to 91.5% of security receipts amounting to Rs 15.32 crore, whereas the company has subscribed to 8.5% of security receipts amounting to Rs 1.42 crore," Spandana Sphoorty noted.