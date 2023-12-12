Spandana Sphoorty Aims To Expand Portfolio To Rs 28,000 Crore By Fiscal 2028

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd. is planning to raise its portfolio to Rs 28,000 crore by financial year 2028.

The expansion will be led by loan against property and nano enterprises portfolio, the microfinance lender said during an investor meeting on Monday.

Spandana said it will shift books from monthly disbursements to weekly and enter shorter tenure loans as part of its expansion plan.

The lender will also increase its customer base to 62 lakh from the current 27 lakh, while increasing the ratio of borrowers per loan officer to 450 to 475. It will also expand lending to existing customers.