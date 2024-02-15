SpaceX Seeks To Move Incorporation To Texas From Delaware

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 13: In this handout provided by NASA, a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket with the Psyche spacecraft onboard is launched from Launch Complex 39A, October 13, 2023 at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. NASA's Psyche spacecraft will travel to a metal-rich asteroid by the same name orbiting the Sun between Mars and Jupiter to study its composition. The spacecraft also carries the agency's Deep Space Optical Communications technology demonstration, which will test laser communications beyond the Moon. (Photo by Aubrey Gemignani/NASA via Getty Images)