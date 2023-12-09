Space Mining’s Best Prospect Is VC Money, Not Asteroid Gold

Yet there’s widespread skepticism that space mining can move beyond science fiction in the foreseeable future. While the price tag of space exploration has declined drastically—NASA says the cost of launching rockets fell by 92% from 2000 to 2018—the outlay for extracting galactic resources remains astronomical. Prices of metals such as platinum or palladium would need to skyrocket for the ventures to pay off, and there’s little to indicate that asteroid miners could extract enough metal to supplant Earth-based mining in any meaningful way. Bloomberg Opinion columnist Javier Blas recently calculated that the price of a precious metal such as gold would need to jump 140,000-fold for astro mining to become profitable.