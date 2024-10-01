South Indian Bank Posts 13% Jump In Gross Advances In September Quarter

South Indian Bank Ltd.'s gross advances jumped 13.07% on a yearly basis to Rs 84,741 crore in the July-September quarter, according to the provisional quarterly business update filed with the exchanges on Tuesday.

The bank reported an 8.62% growth in deposits at Rs 1.05 lakh crore in the second quarter, as compared to Rs 97,085 crore in the same period last year.

The CASA ratio—tthe proportion of deposits that come from low-cost current and savings accounts—ddipped by 18 basis points to 31.85% from 32.03% in the year-ago quarter. A higher CASA ratio indicates a lower cost of funds since lenders do not usually give any interest on current account deposits and the interest on savings accounts is low.