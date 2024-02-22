NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsSouth Indian Bank Approves Rs 1,151 Crore Rights Issues
ADVERTISEMENT

South Indian Bank Approves Rs 1,151 Crore Rights Issues

The rights issue would be priced at Rs 22 per fully paid-up share.

22 Feb 2024, 10:25 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A half closed shutter is seen outside South Indian Bank Nerul Bank (Source: Vijay Sartape / NDTV Profit)&nbsp;</p></div>
A half closed shutter is seen outside South Indian Bank Nerul Bank (Source: Vijay Sartape / NDTV Profit) 

South Indian Bank on Thursday said the board of the bank has approved a rights issue raise of up to Rs 1,151 crore to fund business growth.

The board has approved proposal for issuance of 5,231,85,254 rights issue on fully-paid up basis for an amount aggregating up to Rs 1,151.01 crores assuming full subscription with respect to rights equity shares, South Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The rights issue would be priced at Rs 22 per fully paid-up share, including a Rs 21 premium per unit on application, it said.

The rights issue opens on March 6 and closes on March 20, 2024, the private sector lender added.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT