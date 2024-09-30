Sony India's Strong Growth Continues, Driven By Premiumization Trend

"Now, growth is expected in the top part of the pyramid, which is a mid, high and upper segment, whether it is product based or consumer based or income level based," he said, adding, "India is becoming richer by the day, and that's the reason we are able to sell all premium products across the categories."

"In fiscal year 2023-24, we remain on the path of good growth. I think it was 21% and so it continues," he said, adding, "This growth is very encouraging for us because it's higher than the industry growth."

Sony India had clocked a revenue of Rs 6,353 crore in 2022-23 and Rs 5,161 crore in 2021-22.