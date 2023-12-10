Sony India Confident Of Double-Digit Growth Via Premiumisation, Says MD

"We are easily registering a growth of more 250 to 300 percentage points in two segments of 75 and 85-inch screen size. This has set a new standard now and I am very hopeful this trend will continue," he said, adding, "TV story is emerging beautifully in sync with Sony India's overall philosophy of promoting premium televisions, especially large screens and our growth is tremendous."

Citing data from market research firm GFK, Nayyar said, "55 inches above screen size (value share) In India, Sony is a dominant number and I hope to keep this position."

While talking about audio products, Nayyar said it has done well with the noise cancellation headbands and is a leader in the soundbars category.