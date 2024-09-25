Sonata Software Hopeful Of Recovery In Upcoming Quarters, Expects Better Results In FY26

This uncertainty is clouding customers’ decision-making, which, in turn, is impacting the revenue of companies despite several opportunities in the pipeline, Jagannathan noted.

“It is an interesting phase in the IT industry where the pipeline is strong but not able to convert that into revenue. It’s taking more time to convert. It’s not that the order is getting rejected or cancelled,” he added.

He explained that Fed rates, US elections, and other factors were also impacting decision-making, but nobody could predict the exact reason for the uncertainty.

“Another aspect is the technology cycle of the industry. The customer wants AI in even a $100,000 deal,” Jagannathan added. He said regular upgrades in artificial intelligence were also making customers wait and watch, fuelling their uncertainty.

Sonata Software recently signed an IT outsourcing deal with a US-based healthcare company. Jagannathan said this was the second-largest deal for Sonata.

“It is a seven-year deal where we will develop AI for them to optimise the IT calls with customers. In the first two years, we will develop the AI; in the subsequent five years, we will be implementing and running their operations, and then handing that over to the customer,” he said.

However, for the first two to three quarters, there will be a dilution of the margins.

“Over seven years, this deal has better margins than the company average, but for the first couple of quarters it is going to have pressure on the margins,” Jagannathan shared.