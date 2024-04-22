Sona Comstar Commissions New Plant In Mexico To Meet Demand For Battery Electric Vehicles

ADVERTISEMENT
Auto component maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings on Monday said it has commissioned a new plant in Mexico. The strategic expansion underscores the company's commitment to meet the growing demand for driveline solutions for Battery Electric Vehicles in North America, the company said in a statement.
The new facility will specialise in producing differential assemblies and reduction gearsdesigned for BEVs, it added.
"This expansion demonstrates our unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and aligns with our long-term growth strategy to capitalise on the escalating EV demand," Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) CEO Driveline Business V Vikram Verma said.
The Mexico facility will significantly enhance company's production capabilities while creating numerous job opportunities and substantially contributing to the local economy, he added.