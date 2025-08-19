Somany Ceramics Confident Of High Single-Digit Revenue Growth Led By Enhanced Capacity Utilisation

Somany Ceramics Ltd. is poised to deliver high single-digit revenue growth in FY26, powered by enhanced capacity utilisation and a stronger push toward value-added sales, according to Managing Director and CEO, Abhishek Somany.

“Capacity utilisation really makes a lot of difference in Ebitda, backed by value-added sales. Both appear strong over Q2 and also H2. We should be on track for a high single-digit. If that happens, Ebitda automatically climbs by 1-1.5% at least,” he said in a conversation with NDTV Profit.

The company is targeting capacity utilisation of 80-81% in FY26.

“As far as our manufacturing is concerned, we hope to bring it to last year's levels, which is about 80-81%. From the current mid-75% range, we should be able to pick it up by 5-6%,” the top executive said.

Somany observed that domestic demand for ceramic tiles and related products had remained "flattish" but stable. He noted that smaller players, unable to export, were resorting to "increased tax evasion practices and therefore dumping into the market," which was temporarily affecting volumes, though not pricing.