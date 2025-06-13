Solo Trips, EMI-Based Travel Plans: Cleartrip Reveals Preferences Of Gen Z

From employment to consumption habits, Gen Z, the youngest generation among working Indians, has caught the attention of experts across all sectors due to their shifting priorities. Now, a new report by Cleartrip throws light on how the young individuals are setting up new travel trends, which could shape the future of the tourism and hospitality industry.

Generation Z, the individuals born between 1997 and 2012, are choosing to travel solo more than any other age group, preferring personal experiences over shared or group decisions, according to the Cleartrip report.

The online travel agency revealed that Gen Z values independence and flexibility in travel. They are willing to spend more on comfort and personal freedom, marking a shift from the habits of the older generations.