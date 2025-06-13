Solo Trips, EMI-Based Travel Plans: Cleartrip Reveals Preferences Of Gen Z
Gen Z is willing to spend more on comfort and personal freedom, marking a shift from the habits of the older generations.
From employment to consumption habits, Gen Z, the youngest generation among working Indians, has caught the attention of experts across all sectors due to their shifting priorities. Now, a new report by Cleartrip throws light on how the young individuals are setting up new travel trends, which could shape the future of the tourism and hospitality industry.
Generation Z, the individuals born between 1997 and 2012, are choosing to travel solo more than any other age group, preferring personal experiences over shared or group decisions, according to the Cleartrip report.
The online travel agency revealed that Gen Z values independence and flexibility in travel. They are willing to spend more on comfort and personal freedom, marking a shift from the habits of the older generations.
According to the report, solo trips among Gen Zs are 7% higher than other age groups. “Gen Z travellers are rewriting the rules of Travel. For them, travel is not just a break, but a lifestyle choice and a form of self-expression,” the company said in a press release dated June 12.
“They’re independent, digitally savvy, and far more willing to spend on personalised, comfortable experiences, often preferring solo or niche travel over traditional group itineraries,” it added.
The new data insights on Gen Z travellers also revealed that they are more open to exploring offbeat, experience-driven destinations over traditional sightseeing. This highlights a shift in travel behaviour among young Indians, pointing to the new future of India’s travel landscape.
The report also said that Gen Z travel choices offer unique perspectives on how they are managing their travel expenses.
“Gen Z is leaning into UPI and debit card usage more than credit cards, with 10% more UPI transactions than other groups. EMI-based travel payments are widely preferred, with more than 10% of Gen Z users opting for this mode,” it added.
Cleartrip said that this data was an indicator that Gen Z travellers prefer comfortable and luxurious travel journeys, despite budget constraints.
Another key highlight of the report showed that Gen Z prefers meal-attached bookings more compared to other groups, indicating their preference for full full-service experience.
Cleartrip also noted that Gen Z travellers are more likely to use app-based reward points and travel coupons than other age groups.
“They're also about 1 in 10 more likely to redeem reward points such as SuperCoins and use travel coupons 1.5 times more often than other age groups,” it said.