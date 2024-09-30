Solex Energy Plans Rs 8,000-Crore Investment For Rectangular Cell-Based Solar Modules

Solex Energy Ltd. announced on Monday an investment of Rs 8,000 crore to develop a new cell manufacturing facility with an initial capacity of 2 gigawatts for a new solar module product with 'N-Type TOPcon' technology and a rectangular cell design.

The investment is part of the company's 'Vision 2030' strategy to advance solar technology and scale operations, positioning the company as a fully integrated solar player, according to a statement.

The proposed facility will have an initial capacity of 2 GW and will be designed to scale up to 5 GW. Its module manufacturing capacity will also be increased from 1.5 GW to 15 GW. Solex aims to expand its workforce to over 25,000 to support this growth, the company said.