Business NewsBusinessSolarworld Energy Wins Rs 725-Crore Order From NTPC Renewable
ADVERTISEMENT

Solarworld Energy Wins Rs 725-Crore Order From NTPC Renewable

The project is scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2026-27, as per the terms of the order.

27 Dec 2025, 10:01 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Noida-headquartered Solarworld Energy Solutions offers solar energy solutions. (Image: X profile)</p></div>
Noida-headquartered Solarworld Energy Solutions offers solar energy solutions. (Image: X profile)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd. on Saturday announced it has bagged an order worth Rs 725.33 crore from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. The contract involves Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) package for development of 250 MWac grid connected solar PV project.

The project is scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2026-27, as per the terms of the order, according to a stock exchange filing.

Earlier this month, the company secured an order worth Rs 806.40 crore from Gujrat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. for the development of 200 MW / 400 MWh Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in the state.

Noida-headquartered Solarworld Energy Solutions offers solar energy solutions, specialising in EPC services for solar power project, and customised rooftop and ground-mounted solar solutions for commercial, industrial, and utility clients.

It commenced operations in 2013, providing comprehensive, end-to-end and cost-effective solutions for installing solar power projects for its clients, which comprise public sector undertakings and commercial and industrial clients. It is also a manufacturer of solar modules with an annual capacity of 1.8 GW.

ALSO READ

Waaree’s $30 Million Oman Bet Completes Its Solar Value Chain, Says Group Finance Head
Opinion
Waaree’s $30 Million Oman Bet Completes Its Solar Value Chain, Says Group Finance Head
Read More

The company raised Rs 440 crore via an IPO in August. The proceeds will be used for investment in the subsidiary, Kartik Solarworld Pvt Ltd., for part-financing the establishment of a 1.2 GW solar PV TopCon Cell manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh and for general corporate purposes.

Solarworld Energy has ongoing projects from SJVN Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Rajasthan Urja Vidyut Nigam Ltd. and Leading Renewable Energy Co. The total order book value stood at Rs 3,223 crore as of Oct. 31.

Solarworld Energy Wins Rs 725-Crore Order From NTPC Renewable

Shares of Solarworld Energy settled 2.6% lower at Rs 264.15 on the BSE on Friday, compared to a 0.4% decline in the benchmark Sensex. The stock is down 18% since listing in September.

ALSO READ

Secured Best Rate In Industry: Vikran Engineering’s Rakesh Markhedkar On Mega Solar Order
Opinion
Secured Best Rate In Industry: Vikran Engineering’s Rakesh Markhedkar On Mega Solar Order
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT