Solar Industries Secures Rs 399 Crore Export Orders For Defense Products

Solar Industries India Ltd. announced on Monday that it has secured an export order worth Rs 399.4 crore for supply of defence products. The contracts, awarded by an international client, are set to be fulfilled over a three-year period.

In a regulatory filing, the company provided details in compliance with SEBI guidelines, confirming the nature of the contracts as international in scope. The orders pertain specifically to the supply of defence-related products, a sector that has been gaining momentum as global demand increases.

The announcement did not disclose the identity of the international client, nor did it specify the exact nature of the defence products involved. However, it emphasised that the orders are significant for Solar Industries' export operations.