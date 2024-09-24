Snowflake Launches AI Data Cloud For Travel And Hospitality Industry

Snowflake facilitates airlines, hotels, cruise lines, and travel technology providers to harness data and artificial intelligence to improve operations and customer experiences across the sector.

With Snowflake's AI Data Cloud for Travel and Hospitality, businesses can build and optimise outcomes like hyper-personalised marketing for better customer acquisition, improve customer experiences through enhanced bot performance, and streamline loyalty programs for increased retention. It also optimises operations by refining routes and crew coordination and maximises revenue through improved forecasting, dynamic pricing, and targeted ancillary revenue strategies.

Snowflake has multiple customers in the travel and hospitality sector, such as Amadeus, Marriott, Accor, JetBlue, and Emirates, among others. Hawthorne said, “We do have a really strong set of current travel and hospitality companies, and the goal with this launch is to reach as many as possible. This is a real opportunity for us to start to create a unified platform, so companies can leverage not only their data but the data of their partners and the data of third parties.

In India, Snowflake is looking to target the airline industry to increase its customer base. “The travel and hospitality sector in India has seen significant growth in recent years, particularly in the airline industry. There's been an increase in middle-class travel, and the focus is on partnering with travel companies to enhance messaging and offerings that target this market. The goal is to encourage more profitable travel for airlines and other travel businesses,” Hawthorne said.